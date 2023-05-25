Blumel (undisclosed), Ryan Shea, Alex Petrovic, Oskar Back, Riley Tufte, Marian Studenic and Matt Murray were recalled from AHL Texas on Thursday.

The moves come after AHL Texas was eliminated by Milwaukee in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Blumel sustained an injury in late March but was able to log one assist in six playoff contests with Texas. None of the seven players recalled are expected to participate in Thursday's Game 4 versus the Golden Knights or any subsequent contests if the Stars are able to avoid getting swept.