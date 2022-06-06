Blumel agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on Monday.

Blumel was selected by the Oilers in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL Draft but never signed with the club. In 49 games for Czech club HC Dynamo Pardubice this season, the winger registered 12 goals and 12 helpers. Even if Blumel does make the jump to North America next year, it will likely be in the minors with AHL Texas. As such, fantasy players shouldn't be expecting him to immediately start offering fantasy value next year.