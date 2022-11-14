Blumel scored a goal in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

Blumel got things started for the Stars just 2:36 into the contest. The goal was the 22-year-old's first at the NHL, coming in just his second game. He's stepped right into a second-line role at even strength, playing alongside Tyler Seguin -- who set up the tally -- and Mason Marchment. Blumel's been good in the AHL this year, and while he might not be ready to be a full-time NHLer, he could push guys like Denis Gurianov (upper body) and Joel Kiviranta for playing time.