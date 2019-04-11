Stars' Mats Zuccarello: Buries game-winner

Zuccarello (arm) scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Predators in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series.

Zuccarello suffered the injury in his first game with the Stars, but seems to be ready to go in the playoffs. He recorded 40 points in 48 contests in the regular season, good for a career-high .83 point-per-game pace. He skated 13:50 in Game 1, so he's still working his way back to full fitness. Zuccarello will likely feature as a middle-six forward during the Stars' playoff run.