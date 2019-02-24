Stars' Mats Zuccarello: Expected to miss four weeks
Zuccarello (upper body) is heading to Dallas for a medical examination and is expected to miss four weeks, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
This is horrible news for the Stars' deadline acquisition. He scored a goal and dished an assist in his team debut Sunday before blocking a shot and immediately heading to the locker room. The 5-foot-8 winger should still return by the end of the season if his four-week timetable stands, but this is a major blow for Dallas and fantasy owners alike.
