Stars' Mats Zuccarello: Expected to play Game 1
Zuccarello (arm) practiced in full Monday and is expected to play in Game 1 on Wednesday against Nashville, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Zuccarello has played just two games for Dallas after he was shipped from the Rangers at the trade deadline. The 31-year-old has three points in two games for the team, and is expected to have a large role for the playoffs. Zuccarello will need to be at the top of his game if the Stars want to defeat Nashville.
