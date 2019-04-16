Stars' Mats Zuccarello: Finds twine in Game 3 loss

Zuccarello scored a goal on two shots and added two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Predators in Game 3.

It's his second goal of the series. Zuccarello has five points in five games for the Stars after missing all of March with an arm injury. The Norwegian winger will look to keep his hot play going in Wednesday's Game 4, which could make him a solid budget play in DFS formats.