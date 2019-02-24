Stars' Mats Zuccarello: First game with Dallas on tap
Zuccarello will make his Stars debut Sunday versus the Blackhawks, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Zuccarello joins the league's 29th-ranked offense at 2.51 goals per game, but he's expected to reinvigorate the unit since he has 11 goals and 37 points in 46 contests. He'll be placed on the second line with Roope Hintz and Jamie Benn along with power-play duties, giving him an immediate chance for an impact, especially since the Blackhawks' penalty kill ranks last in the league at 73.5 percent.
