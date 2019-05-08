Stars' Mats Zuccarello: Gets no help in Game 7 loss

Zuccarello scored an unassisted goal during Tuesday's 2-1 double-overtime loss to the Blues in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinals.

His fourth tally of the playoffs late in the first period tied the score at 1-1, after which the goaltending battle was on. Zucc wraps up his first, and likely only, postseason in Dallas with 11 points in 13 games, and the unrestricted free agent could only have improved his market value with the performance.