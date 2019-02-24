Stars' Mats Zuccarello: Joining Stars

Zuccarello was acquired from the Rangers on Saturday, with Dallas receiving conditional second- and third-round picks in exchange, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

The diminutive Norwegian's name was a near constant in trade rumors, and it's now known that he'll finish out the season in Dallas. Zuccarello projects to be a strong complementary piece to the highly-skilled forwards -- like Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn, and Alexander Radulov -- that Dallas already has on its roster.