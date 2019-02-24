Stars' Mats Zuccarello: Joining Stars
Zuccarello was acquired from the Rangers on Saturday, with Dallas receiving conditional second- and third-round picks in exchange, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
The diminutive Norwegian's name was a near constant in trade rumors, and it's now known that he'll finish out the season in Dallas. Zuccarello projects to be a strong complementary piece to the highly-skilled forwards -- like Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn, and Alexander Radulov -- that Dallas already has on its roster.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...