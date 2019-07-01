Stars' Mats Zuccarello: Joins Minny on five-year pact
Zuccarello signed a five-year, $30 million contract with the Wild on Monday.
Minnesota might regret the back end of this deal -- Zuccarello will be 37 when it ends -- but the team's getting an established top-six forward and strong locker room presence. What Zucc lacks in size -- 5-foot-8, 184 pounds -- he makes up for in both heart and skill, having recorded 40-plus points in each of the past six seasons. The Norwegian's best season to date came in 2015-16, when he contributed 26 goals and 61 points for the Rangers.
