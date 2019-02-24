Stars' Mats Zuccarello: Leaves Sunday's game

Zuccarello (upper body) will not return to Sunday's game in Chicago, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

This is a backbreaker for Dallas and Zuccarello, who scored a goal and a primary assist in his Stars debut before the injury. More details on the severity of his injury should be available after the game.

