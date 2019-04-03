Stars' Mats Zuccarello: Making early return to action

Zuccarello (arm) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Flyers, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Zuccarello wasn't expected to return until Friday or Saturday, but he made an appearance during warmups and participated in line rushes. The 31-year-old winger played just 13:35 in his Stars debut before breaking his arm, but he managed two points in that limited action. The team is looking to get him some work before the postseason starts next week, and he'll work on the second line with Roope Hintz and Jamie Benn.