Stars' Mats Zuccarello: Making early return to action
Zuccarello (arm) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Flyers, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Zuccarello wasn't expected to return until Friday or Saturday, but he made an appearance during warmups and participated in line rushes. The 31-year-old winger played just 13:35 in his Stars debut before breaking his arm, but he managed two points in that limited action. The team is looking to get him some work before the postseason starts next week, and he'll work on the second line with Roope Hintz and Jamie Benn.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...