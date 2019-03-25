Stars' Mats Zuccarello: Not ready to play

Zuccarello (arm) will not join the lineup for Monday's game in Winnipeg, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

It's still unclear when Zuccarello will return from his unfortunate arm injury, but he is expected back sometime soon as he joined the team for its four-game road trip. Once he's back, expect him to pick up right where he left off after scoring two points in his Dallas debut.

