Stars' Mats Zuccarello: Return forthcoming
Head coach Jim Montgomery said Monday that Zuccarello (arm) is still being evaluated but is expected to suit up in either Friday or Saturday's games, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
This means Zuccarello won't play against the Flyers on Tuesday, but the Stars have a home and road game scheduled on the weekend, so the proficient scoring winger could see action before the playoffs. The 31-year-old has been out ever since he fashioned a goal, an assist and plus-3 rating, and sustained a broken arm in his Stars debut.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...