Stars' Mats Zuccarello: Return forthcoming

Head coach Jim Montgomery said Monday that Zuccarello (arm) is still being evaluated but is expected to suit up in either Friday or Saturday's games, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

This means Zuccarello won't play against the Flyers on Tuesday, but the Stars have a home and road game scheduled on the weekend, so the proficient scoring winger could see action before the playoffs. The 31-year-old has been out ever since he fashioned a goal, an assist and plus-3 rating, and sustained a broken arm in his Stars debut.