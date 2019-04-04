Stars' Mats Zuccarello: Ruled out Friday

Zuccarello (arm) won't be in the lineup against the Blackhawks on Friday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Zuccarello may also decide to sit out Saturday's season finale versus Minnesota, though no official determination has been made by the team. In his first game back, the winger notched an assist while averaging 18:23 of ice time. The Norwegian appears ready for the postseason and should be a top-six option for Dallas.