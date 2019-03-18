Stars' Mats Zuccarello: Set to resume practice
Zuccarello (arm) will accompany the team on its upcoming road trip March 25, and will start practicing, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Zuccarello underwent arm surgery Feb 25, and has yet to return to the ice for practice. The fact that he's able to practice should bode well for his chances to return before the season ends. The 31-year-old seems to be staying on the minimum four-week timetable.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...