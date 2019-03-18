Stars' Mats Zuccarello: Set to resume practice

Zuccarello (arm) will accompany the team on its upcoming road trip March 25, and will start practicing, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Zuccarello underwent arm surgery Feb 25, and has yet to return to the ice for practice. The fact that he's able to practice should bode well for his chances to return before the season ends. The 31-year-old seems to be staying on the minimum four-week timetable.