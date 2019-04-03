Stars' Mats Zuccarello: Still facing precautionary measures

Coach Jim Montgomery said Zuccarello (arm) had an X-ray after leaving Tuesday's win over the Flyers early, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Montgomery emphasized that Zuccarello left early as a precautionary measure since the Stars had a sizable lead, and he also said the X-ray was part of the process. This likely means Zuccarello will be fine moving forward, but the team will keep a close eye on him down the stretch. The Stars have two games remaining with the next coming Friday versus the Blackhawks.