Stars' Mats Zuccarello: Supplies assist

Zuccarello picked up an assist in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blues in Game 1.

It's his first assist to go with three goals in seven postseason games so far for the Norwegian winger. Zuccarello has added 12 shots on goal. He'll likely contribute a little depth scoring during the Stars' playoff run, but it may not be enough to warrant fantasy attention.

More News
Our Latest Stories