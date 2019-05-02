Stars' Mats Zuccarello: Two more helpers

Zuccarello notched a pair of helpers in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Blues in Game 4.

Zuccarello has six assists in four games in the second round. He skated with Tyler Seguin and Jason Dickinson on the top line Wednesday night. Zuccarello had 40 points in 48 regular-season games, but his production in the playoffs has shown why the Stars were keen to acquire him from the Rangers at the trade deadline.