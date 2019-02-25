Stars' Mats Zuccarello: Undergoes surgery
Zuccarello underwent surgery Monday to repair a broken arm, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Zuccarello's surgery is not expected to keep him out of Dallas' lineup longer than what was initially reported. Originally expected to miss a minimum of four weeks, the former Ranger should be back in the lineup before the end of March.
