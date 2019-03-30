Stars' Mats Zuccarello: Won't be ready Saturday
Zuccarello (arm) is at least three days away from his return, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
This means Zuccarello won't play against the Canucks in Vancouver on Saturday, but the Stars have a home game scheduled against the Flyers in exactly three days, so the proficient scoring winger is sure to be reevaluated ahead of that one. Recall that the ex-Ranger fashioned a goal, an assist and plus-3 rating in his Stars debut before sustaining a broken arm in that very contest; he's been out ever since.
