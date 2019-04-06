Stars' Mats Zuccarello: Won't play against Minnesota

Zuccarello (arm) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's regular-season finale against Minnesota, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

The Stars are still exercising caution with Zuccarello's recently healed arm, so they'll save him for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. The diminutive winger will slot into a top-six role once postseason play gets underway.

