Duchene is projected to play Tuesday versus the Rangers, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Duchene was a very late scratch for Monday's matinee game in Boston, but it appears he will be able to play Tuesday. The 33-year-old center will return to his usual spot between Tyler Seguin and Mason Marchment on the second line, while Logan Stankoven will have to wait for his NHL debut. Duchene has 22 goals and 55 points over 54 appearances this season, putting him a point shy of matching his output from 71 contests last season.