Duchene (upper body) did not finish Saturday's game versus the Canucks, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Duchene was expected to return to the game after suffering a high hit from Ian Cole late in the second period, but that didn't happen. The Stars were shut out 2-0, ending Duchene's five-game point streak. The 32-year-old has been solid for the Stars so far, and with Radek Faksa (upper body) also hurt, a potential absence for Duchene will test the team's center depth. Their next game is versus the Bruins on Monday.