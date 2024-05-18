Duchene scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 2-1 double-overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 6.

Duchene was called for goaltender interference on a potential game-winner in the first overtime. That didn't dissuade him from sticking near the net, and he converted 11:42 into the second extra session after the puck popped loose from a scrum in front of the net. Through 13 playoff contests, Duchene has two goals, six points, 18 shots on net, 16 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. He is filling in on a line with Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski while Roope Hintz (upper body) recovers from an upper-body injury.