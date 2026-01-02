Duchene scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Duchene has two goals and three assists over his last five outings. The 34-year-old forward is still working on consistency after losing a larger chunk of the campaign to an upper-body injury. He's produced seven points, 20 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a minus-2 rating across 16 appearances so far while mainly featuring in the middle six.