Head coach Glen Gulutzan said Wednesday that Duchene (upper body) is considered day-to-day, Brien Rea of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest reports.

Duchene sustained his upper-body injury during Tuesday's game against the Wild. He hasn't yet been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Canucks, but the team wants to wait and see how he feels before determining his status. If he's forced to miss time, Adam Erne is a candidate to enter the lineup.