Duchene posted an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.

Duchene has six helpers over his last four games as he continues to power the Stars' second line. He set up a Tyler Seguin tally to get Dallas on the board in the second period. Duchene is up to 11 goals, 24 helpers, 82 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 37 contests this season. He's had just one full campaign north of a point-per-game pace, but his 13.4 shooting percentage is in line with recent seasons, so this could be a sustainable level.