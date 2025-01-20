Duchene logged two assists and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

One of the helper came on the power play. Duchene has logged multiple points in back-to-back contests and three of his last four games. The 34-year-old center is getting back on track following a recent three-game dry spell. For the season, he's at an excellent 18 goals, 27 helpers, 15 power-play points, 84 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 46 outings in a top-six role.