Duchene (upper body) is day-to-day and isn't expected to suit up for Tuesday's home game against the Capitals, according to Brien Rea of Victory+.

Duchene has sat out four consecutive games and five of the last six while tending to an upper-body injury, which he sustained against the Wild on Oct. 14. Roope Hintz (undisclosed) is also day-to-day, so the Stars are currently thin up the middle. Tyler Seguin and Wyatt Johnston are filling top-six center roles while Duchene and Hintz work their way back to full strength.