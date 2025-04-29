Duchene notched a power-play assist in Monday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 5.

Duchene set up Wyatt Johnston's second goal of the contest at 16:48 of the second period. After a 30-goal, 82-point effort over 82 regular-season games, Duchene has been quiet in the playoffs -- this was his first point in five postseason games. He's added eight shots on net, four hits, three blocked shots and a minus-3 rating against the Avalanche. The Stars have mostly succeeded on thin margins so far, but getting Duchene's offense going would help them advance to the second round.