Duchene registered two power-play assists and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Duchene has picked up right where he left off before the 4 Nations Face-Off -- this was his fourth multi-point effort in a row. He helped out on two of Jason Robertson's three goals in Sunday's win. Duchene has five goals and five assists during his current streak and is up to 23 goals, 36 helpers, 20 power-play points, 107 shots on net and a plus-12 rating over 57 appearances this season. He's finished above a point-per-game pace just once in his career in 2021-22 with the Predators, but he fits well in his role with the Stars and could maintain his current pace despite a lofty 21.5 shooting percentage.