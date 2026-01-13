Duchene scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Duchene's goal at 19:42 of the third period provided some extra security late in the contest for the Stars. He's earned two goals and three helpers over six outings in January after being limited to three points across 11 games in December. The 34-year-old center is up to 10 points, 28 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 21 outings in a season that's been disrupted by a long-term upper-body injury.