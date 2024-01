Duchene scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Wild.

Duchene snapped his eight-game goal drought with a second-period tally. In that span, he still put up six assists as he continues to shine in his first year with the Stars. He's up to 12 goals, 24 helpers, 84 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating through 39 outings in a second-line role.