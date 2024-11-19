Duchene scored a goal in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.

The Stars came up short Monday, but Duchene extended his impressive run of play with another goal. He's cracked the scoresheet in five of his eight appearances this month, a span where he's racked up 10 points (four goals, six assists), 16 shots, five hits and two blocked shots. Notably, three of those six assists have come in the power play.