Duchene scored a goal and tallied three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Duchene's tally late in the third period was not only the second of two goals in a 20-second span but would also hold as the tying goal to send the game to overtime. The 34-year-old center is up to 26 goals, 67 points and 122 shots on net across 66 games this season. Duchene has been excellent since early February with eight goals and 18 points in his last 13 games. He has been a steady source of offense all season long and is a large part as to why Dallas' top nine is one of the league's best. Duchene has already passed his point total from last season and has a legitimate chance to reach the 80-point mark for the second time in his 16-year career. He is a must-start in fantasy for the playoffs.