Duchene notched four assists and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Flames.

Duchene's line with Sam Steel and Jamie Benn was the engine in this win. With eight goals and nine assists over his last 10 outings, Duchene looks to be fully back after an injury earlier in the season led to poor results following his return in December. The veteran center is up to 28 points, 56 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 36 appearances and should be back in consideration in nearly all fantasy formats.