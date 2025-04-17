Duchene logged an assist in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Predators.

Duchene snapped a three-game point drought with the helper on Mason Marchment's first-period tally. That little skid at the end of the season didn't stop Duchene from finishing at a point-per-game pace for the second time in his career. Both instances have been within the last four seasons. Duchene concludes the regular season with 30 goals, 52 assists, 152 shots on net and a plus-13 rating over all 82 contests. He'll be a key top-six forward in the playoffs, where the Stars are set to face his original NHL team, the Avalanche, in the first round.