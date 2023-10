Duchene posted an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Duchene has a helper in consecutive contests after he set up a Mason Marchment tally Thursday. The 32-year-old Duchene has added 12 shots on net, five blocked shots, three hits and a minus-1 rating through six appearances. He continues to hold down a middle-six role, and it looks like he's sparked his offense after a slow start.