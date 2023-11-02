Duchene recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Duchene is finally reaping the rewards of his solid play, posting a goal and three helpers during a four-game point streak. He opened his Dallas career with no points in four games. The 32-year-old has filled a middle-six spot up the middle, adding 18 shots on net, five blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-1 rating through eight appearances.