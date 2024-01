Duchene posted an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Duchene set up Jason Robertson's goal in the third period. This was Duchene's third helper over the last two games as he bounces back from a stretch of three contests without a point. The center is up to 32 points, 80 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 35 outings overall in a second-line role.