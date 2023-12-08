Duchene notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Capitals.

Duchene played in his 1,000th NHL game Thursday and celebrated the occasion by setting up Mason Marchment's second-period tally. In his career, Duchene has has been solid on offense with 764 points (322 goals, 442 assists). The 32-year-old center has three helpers over his last two games and is now up to 20 points, 54 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 24 contests in his first year with the Stars.