Duchene tallied a goal and registered an assist in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Oilers.

Duchene made his tally a memorable one, as he put Edmonton's Spencer Stastney in a spin cycle before backhanding the Stars' final goal of the game. The tally brought Duchene up to 13 goals, 32 points and 63 shots on net across 40 games this season. Since Jan. 23, the 35-year-old center has nine goals and 21 points over his last 14 games. He should remain heavily involved from Dallas' top six down the stretch of the regular season, giving him strong fantasy value in most league formats for the remainder of the campaign.