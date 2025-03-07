Duchene logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

Duchene has four points over his last four contests. His helper came late Thursday as the secondary assist on Jason Robertson's tally 4:17 into overtime. The Stars' offense has been clicking lately -- this was the first time since Feb. 4 they scored under four goals. Over his last nine outings, Duchene is responsible for seven goals and seven assists, including six power-play points. The center is up to 25 goals, 38 helpers, 114 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 62 appearances.