Duchene scored a power-play and added two assists, one also on the man advantage, in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

All of Duchene's production came in a wild second period that also saw Edmonton score all three of its regulation tallies. It's the fourth straight multi-point effort for the veteran center and the third straight game with a goal, and over the first 20 contests of 2024, Duchene has erupted for 11 goals and 24 points.