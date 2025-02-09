Duchene scored two goals and added an assist in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Sharks.
Duchene's second goal was on the power play, and it stood as the game-winner. His offense has come back to life in a big way with four goals and two assists over his last two contests. The 34-year-old center is up to 22 goals, 55 points (17 on the power play, 101 shots on net and a plus-12 rating over 55 appearances.
