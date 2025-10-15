Duchene (upper body) was injured in Tuesday's game versus the Wild, and there was no status update on him after the contest, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Duchene was leveled by Jake Middleton during the third period. Prior to his exit, Duchene scored a power-play goal for his second point in three games to begin 2025-26. If the 34-year-old misses time, Adam Erne could enter the lineup and Tyler Seguin or Sam Steel might need to shift from wing to center.