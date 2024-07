Duchene signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Stars on Monday.

Duchene had 25 goals and 65 points in 80 regular-season appearances with Dallas in 2023-24. Given how well he did last year, the fact that he agreed to an identical deal to the one-year, $3 million contract he signed last year is surprising, but great news for Dallas. Duchene should continue to put up strong numbers while serving in a middle-six capacity.