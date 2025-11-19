Duchene (upper body) will join the Stars for their four-game road trip, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports Wednesday.

Duchene has already missed 15 games due to his upper-body injury, so he can be activated off long-term injured reserve at any point. Given his extended layoff, the 34-year-old center may be in danger of missing the 20-goal threshold for the first time since 2020-21. Once cleared to play, Duchene will likely slot into a bottom-six role but could move up the lineup if he shifts to the wing.